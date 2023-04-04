Former president Trump with his defense team during his arraignment in New York. Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters/Bloomberg.

During former President Trump's arraignment in Manhattan Tuesday, prosecutors in the hush-money case addressed his "irresponsible social media posts" — highlighting posts of significant concern.

Driving the news: In particular, prosecutor Chris Conroy pointed to Trump’s post warning of "death and destruction" over the case and a photo of the former president wielding a baseball bat alongside a photo of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In other posts, Trump has called Bragg, who is Black, an "animal" who "doesn't care about right or wrong."

The former president's elder son, Donald Trump Jr., on Tuesday during the proceedings tweeted a photo of the judge's daughter, saying she worked on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Details: The Manhattan district attorney's office submitted printouts of Trump's problematic recent statements and posts, including the Truth Social post with the baseball bat and Bragg.

Conroy said there was "significant concern" about the effect of Trump's posts on the "relative safety of jurors and witnesses and on the process," but he told the judge this would not deter prosecutors.

The prosecutors asked for a protective order that prevents Trump from sharing discovery materials on social media or sharing them with third parties. The two sides are coming to a final agreement on the language of the order.

"Trump was frustrated and upset and believed there was injustice," his attorney Todd Blanche said, adding that the former president now running for office has free speech rights.

Of note: Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over the arraignment, agreed that Trump has the right to free speech, but told Blanche: "I don't share your view that certain language is justified by frustration."

The judge instructed both sides to "refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence and civil unrest."

Merchan did not issue a gag order, noting that the prosecution did not request it, before adding that he would not have granted a gag order even if Bragg had asked Tuesday.

Yes, but: He did make clear that he would consider further motions if necessary.

Flashback: The DA's office urged House Republican committee chairs last month to denounce Trump's "harsh" rhetoric.

For the record: Trump didn’t speak to reporters before or after arraignment.

