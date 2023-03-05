Jill Biden: Nikki Haley's call for competency tests is "ridiculous"

Jill Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the White House on Jan. 26. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden dismissed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley's call for competency tests for older politicians during an interview with CNN set to air Monday night, calling the idea "ridiculous."

Driving the news: During her presidential campaign announcement, Haley touted the idea that politicians over the age of 75 should be required to take mandatory mental competency tests.

What she's saying: “We would never even discuss something like that," Jill Biden said in a preview of the interview released Sunday.

Jill pointed to Biden's recent trip to Ukraine as a sign that his age isn't an issue.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky?” she said, per CNN. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day.”

The first lady said she was "all for it" when asked about Biden running for re-election in another preview.

State of play: Other politicians have also pushed back against Haley's proposal.