President Biden reveals his intentions for the 2024 race

President Joe Biden speaks inside the Roosevelt Room. Photo: Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden intends to run for president in 2024 and has the first lady's support, he told MSNBC in a new interview Friday.

What he said: “I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention. My intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” the president told MSNBC.

Details: Biden told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that he hasn't formally announced his candidacy yet because “a whole series of regulations kick in" once he does.

"I have to treat myself as a candidate from that moment on," he said.

Biden said his wife, first lady Jill Biden, supports him in his decision to run again.

“My wife thinks that we’re doing something very important and that I shouldn’t walk away from it,” he said.

The big picture: Biden has teased multiple times that he plans to run in the next presidential election. He told CNN's Jake Tapper earlier this month he will officially decide after the midterm elections.

The president has previously said it might be too early to announce a decision, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes. There's been speculation he might wait until 2023 to make his official announcement.

The other side: Republican 2024 candidates are still waiting to hear what former President Trump's plans for the upcoming election are before making any formal candidacy announcements, too.

