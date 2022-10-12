President Biden will decide after the midterm elections whether he'll run for a second term or not, he told CNN in an interview broadcast Tuesday night.

Driving the news: "After that's done in November, then I'm going to be in the process of deciding," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper.

What they're saying: Tapper asked if a factor in Biden's decision making is whether he believes he's the only Democrat who can beat former President Trump, should the Republican run again.

"I believe I can beat Donald Trump again," Biden said, emphasizing the last word.

Context: Biden has said more than once he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

He clarified last month that it's his intention to run for re-election, but it's "much too early" to make a "firm decision" on 2024.

