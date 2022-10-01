Former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 presidential election plans by Thanksgiving, his former adviser Kellyanne Conway told CBS News Friday.

Why it matters: Conway's comments suggest Trump would wait until after the 2022 midterms, which have been seen as a potential referendum on Trump by top Republicans.

Driving the news: Conway told CBS News that Trump "would like to" announce his bid for 2024 after the midterms, likely by Thanksgiving.

"He's as active as anybody in these midterm elections. That's important to the calculus," she said.

"I think once those midterms are done, President Trump can assess the timing of his announcement," Conway added. "I will tell you why he wants to run for president — Donald Trump wants his old job back."

Flashback: Conway said in July she would advise Trump to wait until after the midterms to announce his plans.

The big picture: Trump's announcement could shift the scope of the 2024 race. Several politicians have been mum about the next presidential election, seemingly waiting for the former president to reveal his intentions before they announce their own plans.