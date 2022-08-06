Ted Cruz to "wait and see" if Trump runs before making 2024 decision

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he will "wait and see" if former President Trump decides to run before making his own decision about running for president in 2024.

The big picture: GOP presidential hopefuls aren't opening up about their 2024 plans so far given that Trump has yet to announce his plans.

What's happening: Cruz told Fox News at the Conservative Political Action Conference event in Dallas, Texas, Friday that Trump will "decide on his own time frame" whether he will announce a 2024 bid.

"Everyone is going to wait and see what Donald Trump decides and make decisions from there," Cruz told Fox News.

Cruz said he's focused on the 2022 midterm elections, telling Fox News he's "spending practically every waking moment on the campaign trail, focusing on retaking the House and retaking the Senate."

State of play: Recent polling shows Republican voters are willing to look at conservative candidates other than Trump in 2024, Axios reports.

A New York Times/Siena College poll in July found nearly half of Republicans would not vote for Trump in a 2024 presidential primary.

A Detroit News poll from July found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis statistically tied with Trump in a hypothetical 2024 primary.

What they're saying: Republican lawmakers have been openly looking at new 2024 candidates amid concerns about Trump amid revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings, CNN reports.

DeSantis has deflected questions about 2024. He recently told Fox News he's focused on the 2022 governor's race and what's happening in Florida.

has deflected questions about 2024. He recently told Fox News he's focused on the 2022 governor's race and what's happening in Florida. Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning to speak in Iowa later in August, a move widely considered to be a step toward building a presidential bid, Politico reports.

is planning to speak in Iowa later in August, a move widely considered to be a step toward building a presidential bid, Politico reports. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she hasn't made a decision on a 2024 bid, but she would make the decision "down the road."

told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she hasn't made a decision on a 2024 bid, but she would make the decision "down the road." Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, hinted at a 2024 run 2022 Christians United for Israel summit in July when criticizing President Biden's hopes to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

former ambassador to the United Nations, hinted at a 2024 run 2022 Christians United for Israel summit in July when criticizing President Biden's hopes to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Possible contender Chris Christie told conservative talk-show host Hugh Hewitt he expects the 2024 race to include Cruz, Trump, Pence and maybe six others.

Go deeper ... Poll: Most voters don't want Biden or Trump on the 2024 ballot

Half of Republicans wouldn't vote for Trump in primary, poll finds