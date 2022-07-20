New polls show Trump losing ground to DeSantis in potential 2024 matchup

New public polling from Michigan shows Republican voters increasingly willing to look at a conservative alternative to Donald Trump, even as they still view the 45th president favorably.

Driving the news: A Detroit News poll of likely Republican primary voters found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis statistically tied with Trump in a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential field, with Trump's favorability rating dipping from 84% to 76% since May.

Why it matters: Individual polls don't necessarily mean much — especially this early — but the trends bear watching.

Last month, the University of New Hampshire found DeSantis statistically tied with Trump in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire. Two recent private polls in Florida gave DeSantis a clear advantage in his home state.

Between the lines: The Detroit News poll showed an eye-opening class divide: College-educated Republicans favored DeSantis by 14 percentage points, while those with a high school diploma but not college back Trump by a 26-point margin.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Michigan Republicans said they'd support Trump running for president again, but less than a majority (48%) said they "strongly support" the idea.

What's next: Aug. 2 primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state will be the next big tests for Trump's influence in the party.