Half of Republicans wouldn't vote for Trump in primary, poll finds

Roughly half of Republicans say they would not vote for former President Trump if he were a candidate in the 2024 presidential primary, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll published Tuesday.

Why it matters: While Trump has been holding rallies around the country and publicly mulling a re-election campaign, he faces a crowded field of potential opponents, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The big picture: About 49% of Republican voters surveyed said they would vote for Trump if he were on the ballot in the presidential primary.

DeSantis was the second most popular candidate, garnering 25% of the votes.

Among primary Republican voters under 35 years old, 64% said they wouldn't vote for Trump in a presidential primary, per the New York Times.

Asked about Trump's actions around the 2020 election, 75% of Republican primary voters said he was "just exercising his right to contest the election," while just 19% said he "went so far that he threatened American democracy."

Methodology: The poll was conducted by telephone July 5–7 among a sampling of 849 registered voters. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points.