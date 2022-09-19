Biden says he plans to run in 2024, but "it's just an intention"

President Biden said it's his intention to run for re-election, but it's "much too early" to make a "firm decision" on 2024.

Why it matters: Biden's comments during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday evening mark a departure from previous remarks he and White House aides have made about the 2024 presidential election.

Driving the news: Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley in the "60 Minutes" interview filmed before he flew to the U.K. to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral that "a whole range of things come into play" if he's running for re-election, including election laws.

" My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," Biden said.

"I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do."

The big picture: During the wide-ranging interview, Biden said the "pandemic is over," vowed to "get control of inflation" and responded to a photo of top-secret documents strewn on the floor of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by raising concerns that data may have been compromised and questioning how "anyone could be that irresponsible."

Worth noting: President Biden reiterated that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if Chinese forces were to invade the self-governing island Beijing claims is a breakaway territory — prompting the White House to again stress that U.S. policy had not changed on the matter.

