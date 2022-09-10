Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to take place at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

Driving the news: The late queen will begin lying in state on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects, the palace said.

The Queen died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday and will lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral on Sept. 12 to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

She will be transported back to London on Sept. 13 in the afternoon, per the statement.

What they're saying: William, the Prince of Wales, on Saturday released a statement in honor of his grandmother, saying that while he grieves her death, he is grateful for her wisdom and reassurance as well as the time he and his family got to spend with the monarch.