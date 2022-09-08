Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 on Thursday, ending her seven-decade rule over the United Kingdom and its commonwealth realms.

The big picture: She was Britain's longest-serving monarch, becoming the first to mark her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — this year. Her son Charles, 73, is now the U.K.'s king.

What they're saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family said in a statement.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement added.

State of play: The queen had scaled back her public appearances in recent years due to concerns over her age and mobility.

One of her last major duties was appointing Liz Truss as prime minister earlier this week after Boris Johnson formally resigned.

Fifteen U.K. prime ministers, including Truss, served the queen during her reign.

Flashback: Elizabeth was born during her paternal grandfather King George V's rule, at which time she sat at third in the line of succession. Her uncle Edward and her father were first and second in line, respectively.

Her uncle Edward, later known as King Edward VIII, ascended to the throne in 1936 after his father died. He later abdicated amid backlash over his relationship with a divorced woman.

Elizabeth's father then assumed the throne under the name King George VI, placing her first in line. She was coronated as queen in 1953.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.