In photos: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne

Ivana Saric
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the troops march past during the Queen's Birthday Parade in London on June 2. Photo: Jonathan Brady-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off four days of festivities on Thursday to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the 70-year anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

Why it matters: The event — a first in British history, since she's the longest-serving monarch — could be the last major public event of her reign.

The big picture: The celebrations began Thursday with a Trooping the Colour parade in London and will be followed by a Royal Air Force flyover. Later in the day, more than 2,000 towns and cities across the U.K. will light beacons to mark the occasion.

  • On Friday, the Queen and her family will attend a church service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral.
  • On Saturday, members of the royal family will attend a horse race outside of London and in the evening a concert, complete with singers such as Elton John and Diana Ross, will take place at Buckingham Palace.
  • Community-organized street parties and barbecues known as "Big Jubilee Lunches" will take place all over the U.K. and overseas on Sunday.
In photos:
A mounted police officer rides in front of members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery
The Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2. Photo: Aaron Chown-Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Three of the queen's grandchildren
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William and Princess Anne
Prince William and Princess Anne salute during the Trooping the Colour. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Camilla, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles
Prince Charles rides in a car during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Members of the public fill The Mall
Members of the public in front of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photo: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Police officers remove people who ran into the path of the royal procession
Police officers remove people who ran into the path of the royal procession. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
