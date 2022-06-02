In photos: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off four days of festivities on Thursday to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the 70-year anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

Why it matters: The event — a first in British history, since she's the longest-serving monarch — could be the last major public event of her reign.

The big picture: The celebrations began Thursday with a Trooping the Colour parade in London and will be followed by a Royal Air Force flyover. Later in the day, more than 2,000 towns and cities across the U.K. will light beacons to mark the occasion.

On Friday, the Queen and her family will attend a church service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral.

On Saturday, members of the royal family will attend a horse race outside of London and in the evening a concert, complete with singers such as Elton John and Diana Ross, will take place at Buckingham Palace.

Community-organized street parties and barbecues known as "Big Jubilee Lunches" will take place all over the U.K. and overseas on Sunday.

In photos:

The Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2. Photo: Aaron Chown-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William and Princess Anne salute during the Trooping the Colour. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles rides in a car during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Members of the public in front of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photo: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images