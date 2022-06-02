7 hours ago - World
In photos: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II kicked off four days of festivities on Thursday to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the 70-year anniversary of her ascension to the throne.
Why it matters: The event — a first in British history, since she's the longest-serving monarch — could be the last major public event of her reign.
The big picture: The celebrations began Thursday with a Trooping the Colour parade in London and will be followed by a Royal Air Force flyover. Later in the day, more than 2,000 towns and cities across the U.K. will light beacons to mark the occasion.
- On Friday, the Queen and her family will attend a church service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral.
- On Saturday, members of the royal family will attend a horse race outside of London and in the evening a concert, complete with singers such as Elton John and Diana Ross, will take place at Buckingham Palace.
- Community-organized street parties and barbecues known as "Big Jubilee Lunches" will take place all over the U.K. and overseas on Sunday.