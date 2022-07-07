From Churchill to Johnson: The 14 PMs who have served Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II will soon add another name to the list of British prime ministers who have served during her 70-year reign.

Driving the news: Boris Johnson resigned as head of the Conservative Party Thursday and said he would step down as prime minister once a new leader was chosen. He is the 14th British prime minister to have served the Queen.

The others include:

Winston Churchill (1951–1955)

Queen Elizabeth II chats with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in November 1954. Photo: Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Anthony Eden (1955–1957)

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Prime Minister Anthony Eden. Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Harold Macmillan (1957–1963)

Queen Elizabeth II visits British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, chancellor of Oxford University, in November 1960. Photo: Terry Disney/Central Press/Getty Images

Alec Douglas-Home (1963–1964)

Alec Douglas-Home (back middle) watches as Queen Elizabeth speaks. Photo: Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Harold Wilson (1964–1970, 1974–1976)

Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in June 1969. Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Edward Heath (1970–1974)

Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Edward Heath in January 1974. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

James Callaghan (1976–1979)

British Prime Minister James Callaghan and Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: David Ashdown/Keystone/Getty Images

Margaret Thatcher (1979–1990)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II in August 1979. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

John Major (1990–1997)

Former Prime Minister John Major shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. Photo: Sean Dempsey/WPA via Getty Images

Tony Blair (1997–2007)

Prime Minister Tony Blair and Queen Elizabeth II in 2002. Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Gordon Brown (2007–2010)

Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Queen Elizabeth II in 2010. Photo: Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images

David Cameron (2010–2016)

Prime Minister David Cameron and Queen Elizabeth in 2011. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Theresa May (2016–2019)

Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

