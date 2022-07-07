Skip to main content
Jul 7, 2022 - World

From Churchill to Johnson: The 14 PMs who have served Queen Elizabeth II

Axios
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Victoria Jones/WPA via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II will soon add another name to the list of British prime ministers who have served during her 70-year reign.

Driving the news: Boris Johnson resigned as head of the Conservative Party Thursday and said he would step down as prime minister once a new leader was chosen. He is the 14th British prime minister to have served the Queen.

The others include:

Winston Churchill (1951–1955)
Queen Elizabeth II chats to British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill (1874 - 1965) whilst waiting at Waterloo Station in London with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, 24th November 1954.
Queen Elizabeth II chats with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in November 1954. Photo: Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Anthony Eden (1955–1957)
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden. Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Prime Minister Anthony Eden. Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Harold Macmillan (1957–1963)
Queen Elizabeth II visits British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, chancellor of Oxford University, in November 1960.
Queen Elizabeth II visits British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, chancellor of Oxford University, in November 1960. Photo: Terry Disney/Central Press/Getty Images
Alec Douglas-Home (1963–1964)
Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home (middle left) watches as Queen Elizabeth speaks in 1965.
Alec Douglas-Home (back middle) watches as Queen Elizabeth speaks. Photo: Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Harold Wilson (1964–1970, 1974–1976)
Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in June 1969. Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in June 1969. Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Edward Heath (1970–1974)
Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Edward Heath
Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Edward Heath in January 1974. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
James Callaghan (1976–1979)
British Prime Minister James Callaghan and Queen Elizabeth II.
British Prime Minister James Callaghan and Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: David Ashdown/Keystone/Getty Images
Margaret Thatcher (1979–1990)
British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II in August 1979.
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II in August 1979. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images
John Major (1990–1997)
Former Prime Minister John Major shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Former Prime Minister John Major shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. Photo: Sean Dempsey/WPA via Getty Images
Tony Blair (1997–2007)
Prime Minister Tony Blair and Queen Elizabeth II in
Prime Minister Tony Blair and Queen Elizabeth II in 2002. Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Gordon Brown (2007–2010)
Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Queen Elizabeth II in 2010.
Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Queen Elizabeth II in 2010. Photo: Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images
David Cameron (2010–2016)
Prime Minister David Cameron and Queen Elizabeth in 2011.
Prime Minister David Cameron and Queen Elizabeth in 2011. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Theresa May (2016–2019)
Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.
Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

