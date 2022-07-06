The top candidates to replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister

Among the most likely replacements for Boris Johnson are (from left) Liz Truss, Jeremy Hunt, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid. Photos: Victoria Jones/PA Images; Chris J. Ratcliffe; Chris Jackson; Chris J. Ratcliffe via Getty Images

Boris Johnson may be down to his final hours as UK prime minister as allies continue to desert him over his mounting scandals.

State of play: The race to replace him as both leader of the Conservative Party and as prime minister looks wide open. Top officials in Johnson's government, including recently-resigned Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, are likely to run, and Johnson rivals like former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are also expected to enter the race.

How it works: The first stage of the leadership election will begin with the 358 Conservative members of Parliament voting to narrow a list of declared candidates down to two. Then 180,000 or so dues-paying members of the Conservative Party will vote to elect the next leader.

Who could replace Boris Johnson?

Rishi Sunak

As the second-most powerful man in Westminster and the face of the government's popular COVID support programs, Sunak once seemed like the heir apparent — and could still be. But he was fined alongside Johnson over the "partygate" scandal and has seen his popularity fall significantly.

Liz Truss

The foreign secretary stood by Johnson throughout his scandals while shaping her own hawkish image in confrontations with Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine and Brussels over Brexit. She consistently polls as one of the most popular senior Tories among Conservative Party members.

Jeremy Hunt

The runner-up to Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest, Hunt is seen as a moderate and is positioning himself as a safe pair of hands to replace the more erratic Johnson. The former health secretary and foreign secretary now chairs Parliament's Health and Social Care Select Committee and is leading an investigation into Johnson's response to COVID.

Sajid Javid

Javid was the first Cabinet member to abandon Johnson on Wednesday, then went a step further by questioning Johnson's integrity during Prime Minister's Questions. That seemed to signal he was planning another leadership bid after losing to Johnson in 2019.

Ben Wallace

The defense secretary's profile has grown significantly during the war in Ukraine, during which he has been one of the strongest international proponents of arming the Ukrainians. The Army veteran and Johnson loyalist is highly popular with the Tory base and many of his Westminster colleagues.

Penny Mordaunt

Currently minister of state of trade policy and formerly the U.K.'s first female defense secretary, Mordaunt is a popular pick to replace Johnson in part because — as a prominent Brexiteer who took a more pragmatic approach while serving in Theresa May's government — some see her as well placed to unite the Tory factions.

Nadhim Zahawi

A wealthy former businessman whose family fled Iraq under Saddam Hussein when he was 9 years old, Zahawi saw his popularity and profile rise after successfully leading the U.K.'s vaccine rollout. He was elevated to education secretary, then chancellor after Sunak's resignation. But he reportedly joined a delegation of ministers urging Johnson to quit.

Tom Tugendhat