In photos: Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne

Ivana Saric
Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in Nov. 2015 in London. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96, reigned for seven decades and was the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch.

The big picture: The queen, who saw fifteen prime ministers serve during her reign, had scaled back her public appearances in recent years due to concerns over her age and mobility. Her son Charles, 73, is now the U.K.'s king.

Princess Elizabeth
Crown Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her pony, at age 10 in 1936. Photo: Bettmann/Contributor
Queen Elizabeth and Phillip on their wedding day
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, in Nov. 1947. Photo: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth coronation
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after her Coronation ceremony in 1953. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, Phillip, and their children
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with their children outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, in Sept. 1960. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, Philip, the Kennedys
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with American President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in June 1961. Photo: Photoquest/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth 1980
Queen Elizabeth II, circa 1980. Photo: Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
Prince Charles And Princess Diana On Their Wedding Day On The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace.
The Queen with Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1981. Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II , The Queen, and husband Prince Philip,
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at the Royal Ascot in 2005 in York, England. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen christmas special
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas Day message at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
