Boris Johnson departed the British prime minister's residence of 10 Downing Street for the final time as he headed to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth II to officially resign on Monday.

What he's saying: "It's time for politics to be over folks, it's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and deliver for the people of this country," the outgoing prime minister said of the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party.

In his final speech as prime minister, Johnson blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine for the United Kingdom's surging energy costs, but said Truss and her government "will do everything they can to get through this crisis."

What we're watching: "On the subject of bouncing around in future careers, let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function," Johnson said before getting in his car.

"And I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific."

Flashback: How it all fell apart for Boris Johnson

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.