1 hour ago - World
Biden: U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded
President Biden again vowed in an interview Sunday that American forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded the self-governing island — prompting the White House to stress that U.S. policy hasn't changed on the matter.
Driving the news: Biden said during an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday U.S. forces would defend the democratically run island "if in fact there was an unprecedented attack."
- A White House official said after the interview that the U.S. government's long-running policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan had not changed, CBS News notes.
The big picture: The U.S. government has for decades acknowledged that the Chinese government considers Taiwan as part of "one China."
- Under this policy, the U.S. opposes any attempts to change the island's self-governing, democratic status by force.
