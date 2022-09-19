President Biden again vowed in an interview Sunday that American forces would defend Taiwan if China's military invaded the self-governing island — prompting the White House to stress that U.S. policy hasn't changed on the matter.

Driving the news: Biden said during an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday U.S. forces would defend the democratically run island "if in fact there was an unprecedented attack."

A White House official said after the interview that the U.S. government's long-running policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan had not changed, CBS News notes.

The big picture: The U.S. government has for decades acknowledged that the Chinese government considers Taiwan as part of "one China."

Under this policy, the U.S. opposes any attempts to change the island's self-governing, democratic status by force.

