Pelosi leaves Taiwan, ending controversial visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday, concluding a highly-watched visit to the self-governing island that the senior Democrat said underscored the U.S.' "commitment to democracy," even as it angered China.

Why it matters: Pelosi's visit makes her the most senior American lawmaker to travel to Taiwan since 1997. She made the trip despite President Biden's warning last month that military officials advised against it.

The big picture: Pelosi and other members of her delegation on Wednesday met with President Tsai Ing-wen and other Taiwanese officials and visited Taiwan's National Human Rights Museum, where they had a roundtable discussion with human right's activists, per a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy.

The U.S. delegation and their Taiwanese counterparts discussed a "a wide range of issues of importance to both the United States and Taiwan including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights, and democratic governance," the statement added.

"Now more than ever America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial," Pelosi said in a speech Wednesday during a meeting with the president.

"Today our delegation, of which I'm very proud, came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we're proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi added.

State of play: The Chinese government has repeatedly vowed to take control of the self-governing island, by force if necessary, and it continues to react furiously to any gesture that seems to treat Taiwan as an independent state.