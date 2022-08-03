Chinese officials have sent out an official alert warning airlines to avoid airspace near Taiwan as it responds to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei.

Driving the news: The alert describing six areas in the region as "danger zones" notifies airlines of flight restrictions due to military exercises from Thursday at 12 noon until 12 noon Sunday Hong Kong time, per Bloomberg, as officials in Taiwan and Japan expressed alarm at Beijing's plans.

What they're saying: At a press conference on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense accused Beijing of violating international law and Taipei's sovereignty, due to China's announced live-fire military exercises that will occur in six different areas around Taiwan — some overlapping with the self-governing island's territorial waters.

China's action "threatens international international waterways and challenges international order," amounting to "a sea and air blockade," a ministry spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday that the maritime areas Beijing announced for military exercises "overlaps with Japan’s exclusive economic zone," per Al Jazeera.

"Considering the live-fire training nature of this military activity, Japan has expressed concerns to the Chinese side," Matsuno added.

