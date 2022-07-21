Biden says Pelosi's Taiwan trip "not a good idea"

President Biden weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported trip to Taiwan, saying on Wednesday that military officials currently advise against it.

Driving the news: “Well, I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the status of it is," Biden said when asked his opinion on the trip, per a White House pool report.

State of play: Pelosi plans to lead a delegation to the island nation in August, according to the Financial Times, though her office wouldn't confirm the trip on account of security protocols.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry warned earlier this week that China would be forced to take "strong and resolute measures" if Pelosi were to follow through with her plans.

The big picture: Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to take control of the self-governing island, by force if necessary.

CIA Director Bill Burns told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday that he "wouldn't underestimate" China's desire to assert control over Taiwan, but said that he doesn't believe an invasion to be imminent.

Go deeper: Pressure grows for Taiwan to boost its defense force