The Chinese government warned on Tuesday that China would be forced to take "strong and resolute measures" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

Driving the news: Pelosi plans to lead a delegation to the island nation in August, the Financial Times reported, making her the highest ranking U.S. lawmaker to visit the country since former Speaker Newt Gingrich made the trip in 1997.

Pelosi was meant to visit Taiwan last August but was forced to postpone her trip after contracting COVID-19.

What they're saying: "The Chinese side has repeatedly stated its stern position on this. We firmly oppose any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would "seriously violate" the "one China" policy, Zhao added.

"Should the U.S. side insist on doing otherwise, China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The U.S. must assume full responsibility for any ensuing consequences."

The other side: "We do not confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols," Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, told Axios.