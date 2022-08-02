Pelosi: Taiwan trip upholds "commitment to democracy"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that her trip to Taiwan "honors America’s unwavering commitment" to the country's "vibrant Democracy."

Driving the news: The senior Democrat touched down in the island nation despite warnings from the Chinese government and concerns at home.

" By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan — and all democracies — must be respected," Pelosi wrote in the Washington Post, published Tuesday morning upon her arrival.

In the face of the Chinese Communist Party's accelerating aggression, our congressional delegation's visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan ... as it defends itself and its freedom," said the House speaker, also mentioning America's commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act.

The big picture: The Chinese government has repeatedly vowed to take control of the self-governing island, by force if necessary, and it continues to react furiously to any gesture that seems to treat Taiwan as an independent state.

