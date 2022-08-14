12 mins ago - Politics & Policy
More U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan after Pelosi trip
Less than two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan ratcheted up tensions with China, another delegation of U.S. lawmakers landed there Sunday.
Driving the news: The five-member delegation is led by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and will be in Taiwan until Monday as part of a larger trip to the Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy.
- Accompanying Markey are Reps. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS).
- The delegation will meet with Taiwanese officials to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, global supply chains, trade, investment, regional security and climate change, among other topics, per the statement.
- The trip had not previously been announced, per CNN.
The big picture: Earlier this month China denounced Pelosi's trip to Taiwan as an infringement on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- The visit pushed China to initiate days of military drills near Taiwan which the self-governing island warned were meant to simulate attack.