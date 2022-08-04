China begins live ammunition drills near Taiwan after Pelosi visit

The Chinese military began live ammunition drills near Taiwan on Thursday in an apparent show of force after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island.

Why it matters: The six zones the Chinese military outlined for the drills encircle Taiwan and some areas cross into territorial waters claimed by the island, the New York Times notes, raising alarm about the potential for dangerous accidents or miscalculation.

The Chinese military warned boats and planes to avoid the areas from Thursday through Sunday for the drills, which the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said violate Taipei's sovereignty and may amount "to a blockade of Taiwan’s air and sea space."

The planned exercises "unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability," the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. "This move will not help China’s international image and will hurt people on both sides of the strait."

The current tensions echo the 1996 cross-strait crisis.

Catch up quick: The Chinese government announced the exercises as Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for an overnight visit that angered Beijing, which had warned of "serious consequences" in the days leading up to the trip.

Pelosi, the most senior U.S. lawmaker to visit the island since 1997, made the trip despite President Biden saying publicly that the U.S. military felt it was "not a good idea right now."

"Now more than ever America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial," Pelosi said early Wednesday local time as she met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen.

Despite the heightened tensions, many in Taipei expressed appreciation for Pelosi's support, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian reports from Taiwan. Tsai said Wednesday that Taiwan will never back down amid heightened security threats.

Flashback: China, angered over a visit to the U.S. by then-Tawainese President Lee Teng-hui, conducted missile tests in 1996, with missiles landing in waters off Taiwan and one flying almost directly over the capital, Taipei, Allen-Ebrahimian writes.

The U.S., meanwhile, sent two aircraft carrier groups through the Taiwan Strait.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.