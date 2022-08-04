Skip to main content
In photos: China's military drills encircle Taiwan

Rebecca Falconer
A Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4.
A Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan Island, one of mainland China's closest points from Taiwan, in Fujian province on Aug. 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

China's military fired projectiles into areas of the Taiwan Strait as it began live military drills around the self-governing island on Thursday following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this week.

The big picture: Taiwan's military was on alert as China's military launched what state media described as days-long "joint combat training exercises" by sea and air in areas around the self-governing island. Beijing warned airlines and ships to avoid the region.

People wade by rocks and dive into the sea near Keelung on August 4, 2022, as China held military exercises encircling Taiwan.
People wade by rocks and dive into the sea near Keelung, a port city near Taipei, on Aug. 4, as China's military holds exercises encircling Taiwan. Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images
Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4.
Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island on Aug. 4. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke trails from projectiles launched by the Chinese military are seen as tourists look on from Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4.
Smoke trails from projectiles launched by the Chinese military are seen as tourists look on from Pingtan island on Aug. 4. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4.
Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan Island on Aug. 4. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and photos will be updated as they come in.

