In photos: China's military drills encircle Taiwan

China's military fired projectiles into areas of the Taiwan Strait as it began live military drills around the self-governing island on Thursday following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this week.

The big picture: Taiwan's military was on alert as China's military launched what state media described as days-long "joint combat training exercises" by sea and air in areas around the self-governing island. Beijing warned airlines and ships to avoid the region.

People wade by rocks and dive into the sea near Keelung, a port city near Taipei, on Aug. 4, as China's military holds exercises encircling Taiwan. Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images

Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island on Aug. 4. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke trails from projectiles launched by the Chinese military are seen as tourists look on from Pingtan island on Aug. 4. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan Island on Aug. 4. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and photos will be updated as they come in.