1 hour ago - World
In photos: China's military drills encircle Taiwan
China's military fired projectiles into areas of the Taiwan Strait as it began live military drills around the self-governing island on Thursday following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this week.
The big picture: Taiwan's military was on alert as China's military launched what state media described as days-long "joint combat training exercises" by sea and air in areas around the self-governing island. Beijing warned airlines and ships to avoid the region.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and photos will be updated as they come in.