Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately."

Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

What they're saying: Pelosi said Beijing had tried to isolate Taipei with action such as opposing the World Health Organization from granting recognition to Taiwan.

"The Chinese made their strikes, probably using our visit as an excuse," she said.

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places but they will not isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said. "They are not doing our traveling schedule, the Chinese government is not doing that."

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during his meeting with Pelosi in Tokyo that China's military drill was a "grave problem," as officials estimated that five ballistic missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Flashback: China's foreign minister said the day before Thursday's live ammunition drills that encircled Taiwan that Pelosi's Taiwan visit was a "farce" and those "who offend China will surely be punished."

Context: The ruling Chinese Communist Party considers the democratically run island as a breakaway province.

