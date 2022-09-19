Biden: "The pandemic is over"

President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic "over" in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" airing Sunday evening.

What he's saying: "The pandemic is over," Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley. "We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. ... but the pandemic is over."

"If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it."

The big picture: The Biden administration last month extended the public health emergency declaration for COVID through Oct. 13.

The World Health Organization still designates the virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Yes, but: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but added "we are not there yet."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.