President Biden told MSNBC in an interview on Sunday that he hopes voters focus on his "energy level" and not his age if he decides to run for reelection in 2024.

Why it matters: Biden, who will turn 80 next month, said last week it is his "intention" to run again in 2024, but he has not made a formal decision yet. He is the oldest president in history and would be 86 at the end of a second term.

What they're saying: "In terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I'm able to do, I think people should look and say — can he still have the same passion for what he's doing?" Biden said in the MSNBC interview.

"I'm in good health. All my, everything physically about me is still functioning well, so you know, and mentally too," Biden added.

Yes, but: The 2024 election is still two years away.

Biden acknowledged this in the interview, saying he's currently in good health but could "get a disease tomorrow."

"I could drop dead tomorrow," he said.

The big picture: In a New York Times/Siena College poll published in July, roughly 64% of surveyed Democratic voters said they believe the party should nominate a different candidate for president in 2024.

33% listed Biden's age as their primary reason, while 32% said it had to do with his job performance.

Former President Trump said at a rally on Saturday he "will probably have" to run for president again in 2024.

