Trump says he "will probably have" to run for president again in 2024

Former President Trump told = supporters at a rally in Robstown, Texas, on Saturday that he "will probably have" to run for president again in 2024.

Why it matters: It's a strong hint of his intentions for 2024 amid speculation he may announce his election plans in November.

If he does announce a run in 2024, it could set up a rematch against President Biden, who said in an interview on Saturday that he intends to seek a second term but he had not made a formal decision yet.

What they're saying: “I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before,” Trump said at the rally.

"And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he said.

Trump also repeated false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

The big picture: Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway said in early October that he could announce his 2024 plans by Thanksgiving.

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan predicted this month that Trump will not be the Republican nominee in 2024, adding that he believes Trump is "much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle."

