8 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Pence won't say if he'd vote for Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence hinted at a 2024 presidential run on Wednesday night after declining to say whether he'd vote for former President Trump.
Driving the news: A student asked Pence after he delivered a speech at a Georgetown University event hosted by the conservative Young America’s Foundation whether he'd vote for Trump in 2024 if he's the Republican nominee.
- "There might be somebody else I'd prefer more," he replied. "What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership."
The intrigue: "All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days," Pence said.
- "But after that, we'll be thinking about the future."
The big picture: Pence has indicated several times that he's open to running in 2024.
- While polls show Trump as an early Republican favorite, his former vice president is testing the waters and building the infrastructure needed for a White House bid, per Axios' Lachlan Markay — who reports Pence aims to raise $18 million this year.
