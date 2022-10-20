Former Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence hinted at a 2024 presidential run on Wednesday night after declining to say whether he'd vote for former President Trump.

Driving the news: A student asked Pence after he delivered a speech at a Georgetown University event hosted by the conservative Young America’s Foundation whether he'd vote for Trump in 2024 if he's the Republican nominee.

"There might be somebody else I'd prefer more," he replied. "What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership."

The intrigue: "All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days," Pence said.

"But after that, we'll be thinking about the future."

The big picture: Pence has indicated several times that he's open to running in 2024.

While polls show Trump as an early Republican favorite, his former vice president is testing the waters and building the infrastructure needed for a White House bid, per Axios' Lachlan Markay — who reports Pence aims to raise $18 million this year.

