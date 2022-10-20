Skip to main content
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence won't say if he'd vote for Trump in 2024

Rebecca Falconer
Former Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at The Heritage Foundation titled The Freedom Agenda and America's Future, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, October 19.

Former Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence hinted at a 2024 presidential run on Wednesday night after declining to say whether he'd vote for former President Trump.

Driving the news: A student asked Pence after he delivered a speech at a Georgetown University event hosted by the conservative Young America’s Foundation whether he'd vote for Trump in 2024 if he's the Republican nominee.

  • "There might be somebody else I'd prefer more," he replied. "What I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership."

The intrigue: "All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days," Pence said.

  • "But after that, we'll be thinking about the future."

The big picture: Pence has indicated several times that he's open to running in 2024.

  • While polls show Trump as an early Republican favorite, his former vice president is testing the waters and building the infrastructure needed for a White House bid, per Axios' Lachlan Markay — who reports Pence aims to raise $18 million this year.

