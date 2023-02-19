Bernie Sanders: Nikki Haley's call for competency tests is "absurd"

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley's call this week for mental competency tests for politicians older than 75 as "absurd."

Driving the news: "We are fighting racism, we're fighting sexism, we're fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism," Sanders told CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"Trust people, look at people and say 'this person is competent, this person is not competent,'" Sanders, who is 81, said.

"There are a lot of 40-year-olds out there who ain't particularly competent," he added.

The big picture: Haley, 51, floated the idea of mental competency tests during her official 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Feb. 15.

"America is not past our prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, said during a campaign event in South Carolina.

What to watch: Both Democrats and Republicans are getting louder about age as a reason to avert a match-up between Biden, 80, and former President Trump, 76, Axios' Justin Green reports.

