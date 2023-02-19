Generational warfare threatens to rock 2024 presidential race
Both Democrats and Republicans are getting louder about old age as a reason to head off a rerun between President Biden, 80, and former President Trump, 76.
Why it matters: Democrats tell pollsters Biden's age is a big reason so many want another nominee. And some in the GOP are using Trump's age to push the party past his divisive era.
What's happening: High-level Dems tell Politico's Jonathan Martin that Biden is too old to run — although they're publicly backing him because they fear Trump could win if they nominate Vice President Harris.
- Behind the scenes, Democratic governors and lawmakers voiced fears about nominating someone who'd be 86 at the end of his second term.
- Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said: "[I]f he were 15-20 years younger it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age it's absurd we're not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it."
On the Republican side, Nikki Haley, 51 — former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor — launched her presidential campaign with jabs at Biden that doubled as attacks on Trump.
- Haley called for a mandatory mental competence test for candidates over age 75 and declared: "America is not past our prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs."
- She said the country is "ready for a new generation of leadership to lead us into the future."
What we're watching: Haley took the lead on the age argument, but many other younger Republicans are eyeing '24:
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is 44. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is 51. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is 56. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is 57.
Reality check: A raft of Gen X candidates were trounced by Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020.
- On the GOP side, they included Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.
- Democrats included Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and businessman Andrew Yang.
What's next: Gen X better hurry. The oldest millennials are now in their early 40s — plenty old enough to run for president.