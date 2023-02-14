Fox's Sunday evening telecast of the Super Bowl drew 113 million viewers across digital and traditional TV platforms, making it the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017, according to ratings from Nielsen.

Why it matters: A nail-biter finish to a high-scoring game, along with a buzzy halftime show, proved to be the perfect formula for winning America's attention.

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

The event drew slightly (1%) more viewers than the 112.3 million viewers that tuned into last year's game, which aired on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Before that, viewership fell to a 10-year low in 2021 thanks, in part, to the pandemic.

Details: In total, the game drew an average audience of 113 million across Fox's live television networks, FOX and FOX Deportes, as well as on streaming across Fox's digital streaming properties and the NFL's.

Rihanna's halftime performance drew an average of 118.7 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, making it the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show since Katy Perry’s performance in 2015.

Fox said the game was the most-streamed Super Bowl event ever, with an average of 7 million streams, and the most-streamed event in Fox Sports history, citing Adobe analytics.

The big picture: The record-holder for the most watched Super Bowl ever is Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, which drew 114.4 million viewers for the New England Patriots' defeat over the Seattle Seahawks.

