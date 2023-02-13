Rihanna first to perform pregnant at Super Bowl halftime

Superstar recording artist Rihanna shocked millions by revealing her pregnancy during her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday.

Driving the news: Reps of the seven-time Grammy winner confirmed to multiple outlets that the singer is expecting her second child.

Why it matters: The 34-year-old becomes the first pregnant person to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

She is also the first female billionaire performer to own the stage during the Big Game.

Situational awareness: Rihanna is already a mother, having given birth to a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May.

During an interview with Nate Burleson, the singer hinted that she was "thinking of bringing someone" on stage, presumably referencing the pregnancy since she didn't bring any guest artists.

Yes, but: Viewers noticed that Rihanna, donning bright red, rub her belly while looking right into the camera, which led to heavy speculation that the pop star is expecting. Her reps confirmed later that night.

Flashback: Rihanna's "reveal" reminiscent of fellow singing superstar Beyoncé's at the 2011 VMAs.