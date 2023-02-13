The first ever Apple Music-sponsored Super Bowl halftime show did not disappoint.

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy winner, delivered for fans who've been waiting years to see her perform live.

Donning bright red from head to toe, the iconic pop singer opened the show with her hit 2015 single "Better Have My Money" and closed with her 2012 multi-platinum record "Diamonds."

Of note: Curbing the trend of many past Super Bowl halftime performers, Rihanna did not have a single guest performer join her on stage.

What they're saying: Some viewers suspect that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child and hinted to it with a belly rub on camera. If so, she'd be the first pregnant person to ever perform the Super Bowl's halftime show.

The bottom line: Rihanna's performance was a nice start for Apple Music and a welcome sight to fans who've been waiting to see Rihanna take the stage again.