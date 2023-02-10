Super Bowl LVII halftime show features Rihanna

For the first time, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation are teaming up for the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

Driving the news: The highly anticipated halftime show featuring Rihanna marks her first return to the live music stage in seven years.

One of the biggest pop artists of the past two decades, she has been scarce in the music scene since her 2016 album "Anti."

Meanwhile, Rihanna made the Forbes’ Billionaires List in April 2022.

What they’re saying: Rihanna spoke Thursday at the Apple Music press conference about being asked to do the show three months after having her son.

“When you become a mom there’s something that happens where you feel like you can take on the world and can do anything,” she said.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as it was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Between the lines: Apple Music released a trailer for the performance on Thursday, featuring “Rihanna Drive” in Barbados, the singer’s birthplace.

The music streaming service is inviting fans to experience the pop star’s catalog with their “Spatial Audio” feature, sing along with Apple Music Sing, tune in to Apple Music Radio for commentary and a recap show Monday following the game.

The big picture: The nine-time Grammy winner, who spoke about representation at Thursday’s press conference, will follow several iconic female artists like Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Katy Perry, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl 2023: How to watch

Fox is broadcasting the big game and it can be watched on cable, most satellite providers or with an over-the-air antenna for free. The game can also be watched on the Fox Sports App or through most streaming services, including on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and fuboTV.

When does Super Bowl LVII start?

Kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled for 6:30pm EST Sunday, Feb. 12. The pregame starts at 6pm or 3pm PST, with ongoing coverage happening throughout the day.