The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the two teams competing in Super Bowl LVII, but a number of artists and actors will grab the spotlight during the big game, too.

The big picture: A number of notable music artists, actors and performers — from viral TikTok stars to Grammy Award-winning singers — will appear throughout the Super Bowl LVII event, which kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST.

Here is a look at what performances to expect at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Super Bowl Sunday.

NFL TikTok Tailgate: What to know

Jason Derulo and The Black Keys will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate party ahead of the game, the NFL announced in January.

Fans will be able to watch "hours of live programming" from the event on the NFL's TikTok page, according to the NFL.

NFL experts and TikTok creators may appear during the party, too, per the NFL.

Super Bowl LVII: Who is singing the national anthem?

Grammy Award-winner Chris Stapleton is scheduled to sing the national anthem before the game kicks off. Stapleton has won 15 Country Music Association awards and 10 Academy of Country Music awards, according to the NFL.

"CODA" actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

The Navy will conduct a flyover with women aviators as part of the formation during the national anthem as a way to celebrate 50 years of women flying for the Navy, the NFL said.

Who is singing "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl?

R&B singer Babyface has been announced to perform “America the Beautiful.”

Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign the song.

Who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl?

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who starred in the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls," is scheduled to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Viral TikTok star Justina Miles, who is deaf, will sign the song. She will also provide the ASL version of the halftime show.

Super Bowl LVII: Who is performing at halftime?

Rihanna — yes, that Rihanna — will be performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna hinted in an interview with E! News that she may bring special guests onto the stage for her 12-minute performance.

Why it matters: Rihanna, one of the biggest pop artists of the past two decades, has been absent from the music scene since her 2016 album "Anti."

Instead, she has been busy becoming the youngest self-made billionaire woman.

Rihanna made the Forbes’ Billionaires List for the first time in April 2022.

What they’re saying: "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” said artist Jay-Z in a statement.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Of note: This will be the first year Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation will team up for the Super Bowl halftime show. Roc Nation has helped produce four Super Bowl halftime shows, per Forbes.

Past Super Bowl halftime shows

Previous performers include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna

Last year, the Super Bowl halftime performance featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

