Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in 2018. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Saturday will mark five years since Super Bowl 52 was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Flashback: The world has changed dramatically since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in thrilling fashion that day.

The characters

The Eagles: They're back in the Super Bowl with a remade roster, but the same fans who climb light poles.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles: He has never recaptured the magic of that postseason. He played for the Colts this season.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: He lost that day, but went on to win two more Super Bowls. He retired this week at the age of 45.

Justin Timberlake: He's pretty much the same as when he performed at halftime, but hasn't released an album since that week.

The Vikings: They were one win away from playing in a home Super Bowl. They have since fired coach Mike Zimmer and new coach Kevin O'Connell led them to a 13-4 record this season, but they are still searching for their elusive first Super Bowl win.

The Minneapolis Hilton: It was the headquarters hotel for the NFL that week. It's now facing the auction block as Minneapolis hotel occupancies nosedived in the pandemic and were only at 31% in December, per STR.

The weather: It was frigid, with a high of 9 on Super Bowl Sunday in 2018. Saturday's forecast calls for a much more comfortable high of 30.