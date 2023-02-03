Then and now: 5 years after Super Bowl 52
Saturday will mark five years since Super Bowl 52 was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Flashback: The world has changed dramatically since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in thrilling fashion that day.
The characters
The Eagles: They're back in the Super Bowl with a remade roster, but the same fans who climb light poles.
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles: He has never recaptured the magic of that postseason. He played for the Colts this season.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: He lost that day, but went on to win two more Super Bowls. He retired this week at the age of 45.
Justin Timberlake: He's pretty much the same as when he performed at halftime, but hasn't released an album since that week.
The Vikings: They were one win away from playing in a home Super Bowl. They have since fired coach Mike Zimmer and new coach Kevin O'Connell led them to a 13-4 record this season, but they are still searching for their elusive first Super Bowl win.
The Minneapolis Hilton: It was the headquarters hotel for the NFL that week. It's now facing the auction block as Minneapolis hotel occupancies nosedived in the pandemic and were only at 31% in December, per STR.
The weather: It was frigid, with a high of 9 on Super Bowl Sunday in 2018. Saturday's forecast calls for a much more comfortable high of 30.
