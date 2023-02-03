1 hour ago - Sports

Then and now: 5 years after Super Bowl 52

Nick Halter
U.S. Bank Stadium at half time of the super bowl

Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in 2018. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Saturday will mark five years since Super Bowl 52 was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Flashback: The world has changed dramatically since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in thrilling fashion that day.

The characters

The Eagles: They're back in the Super Bowl with a remade roster, but the same fans who climb light poles.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles: He has never recaptured the magic of that postseason. He played for the Colts this season.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: He lost that day, but went on to win two more Super Bowls. He retired this week at the age of 45.

Justin Timberlake: He's pretty much the same as when he performed at halftime, but hasn't released an album since that week.

The Vikings: They were one win away from playing in a home Super Bowl. They have since fired coach Mike Zimmer and new coach Kevin O'Connell led them to a 13-4 record this season, but they are still searching for their elusive first Super Bowl win.

The Minneapolis Hilton: It was the headquarters hotel for the NFL that week. It's now facing the auction block as Minneapolis hotel occupancies nosedived in the pandemic and were only at 31% in December, per STR.

The weather: It was frigid, with a high of 9 on Super Bowl Sunday in 2018. Saturday's forecast calls for a much more comfortable high of 30.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more