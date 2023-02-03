51 mins ago - Things to Do
Where D.C. Chiefs and Eagles fans can watch Super Bowl LVII
The Commanders didn’t make the Super Bowl (or even the playoffs) this year. But if you want to cheer for the other guys, here’s where to watch.
- Of note: Our northern neighbors are well-represented in the District, so the Eagles bars on this list far outnumber the Chiefs.
Philly fans:
- Sign of the Whale near Dupont Circle: Their Game Day menu has all the classics – wings, burgers, and lots of beer.
- The Renegade in Clarendon: Specials include Dickleback shooters (same concept as a pickleback).
- Boundary Stone in Bloomingdale: They’ll serve cheesesteaks for the big game.
Kansas City fans:
- Blackfinn, Downtown: Multiple specials including on beer towers.
