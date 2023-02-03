51 mins ago - Things to Do

Where D.C. Chiefs and Eagles fans can watch Super Bowl LVII

Paige Hopkins
Illustration of a television with football goal posts for antenna

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Commanders didn’t make the Super Bowl (or even the playoffs) this year. But if you want to cheer for the other guys, here’s where to watch. 

  • Of note: Our northern neighbors are well-represented in the District, so the Eagles bars on this list far outnumber the Chiefs. 

Philly fans:

  • Sign of the Whale near Dupont Circle: Their Game Day menu has all the classics – wings, burgers, and lots of beer. 
  • The Renegade in Clarendon: Specials include Dickleback shooters (same concept as a pickleback).
  • Boundary Stone in Bloomingdale: They’ll serve cheesesteaks for the big game.

Kansas City fans:

  • Blackfinn, Downtown: Multiple specials including on beer towers.
