Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will flock to the Valley next week, likely bringing some of their unique antics with them.

State of play: Eagles fans like to climb light poles to celebrate significant sports victories.

They've wreaked such havoc that the Philadelphia Police Department has taken to greasing street poles before big events to stop climbers from destroying city property or injuring themselves.

Recently, officers used a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32, CBS Sports reported, and they've used Crisco in the past.

Zoom in: We asked Phoenix and Glendale officials whether they're prepping our light poles in anticipation of the Eagles arrival.

So far, there are no plans to douse them in grease. But Phoenix police encouraged us to check back in closer to game time.

We also asked our Axios Philadelphia colleague Isaac Avilucea why Eagles fans behave this way.