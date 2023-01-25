1 hour ago - News

Chris Stapleton to sing anthem at Super Bowl

Adam Tamburin
Chris Stapleton performing.

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

Chris Stapleton, one of the most celebrated vocalists in country music, will sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

State of play: Nashville is on a roll. Mickey Guyton performed a sterling version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the big game last year.

  • Past country stars to perform the anthem on sports' biggest stage include Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Luke Bryan.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more