1 hour ago - News
Chris Stapleton to sing anthem at Super Bowl
Chris Stapleton, one of the most celebrated vocalists in country music, will sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
State of play: Nashville is on a roll. Mickey Guyton performed a sterling version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the big game last year.
- Past country stars to perform the anthem on sports' biggest stage include Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Luke Bryan.
