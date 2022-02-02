Mickey Guyton to sing at the Super Bowl
Mickey Guyton will soon join the pantheon of music legends who have sung "The Star Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl.
- The country singer will perform on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.
Why it matters: Guyton's star has been on the rise on Music Row for years, but the Super Bowl booking could catapult her to a new level of mainstream recognition.
- The roster of national anthem singers is packed with A-list icons. Past country stars to perform the anthem pre-game include Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Luke Bryan.
Between the lines: Guyton is no stranger to high-profile gigs. She co-hosted the ACM Awards last year and has performed at the White House and the Grammys. But so far that hasn't translated to radio or chart hits.
- The Super Bowl's massive TV audience could be an invaluable opportunity to break through.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: If you're looking to pre-game before Guyton takes the field, check out her patriotic boot-scooter "All American." It was an Axios Nashville favorite last year.
