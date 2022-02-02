Mickey Guyton will soon join the pantheon of music legends who have sung "The Star Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl.

The country singer will perform on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Why it matters: Guyton's star has been on the rise on Music Row for years, but the Super Bowl booking could catapult her to a new level of mainstream recognition.

The roster of national anthem singers is packed with A-list icons. Past country stars to perform the anthem pre-game include Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Luke Bryan.

Between the lines: Guyton is no stranger to high-profile gigs. She co-hosted the ACM Awards last year and has performed at the White House and the Grammys. But so far that hasn't translated to radio or chart hits.

The Super Bowl's massive TV audience could be an invaluable opportunity to break through.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: If you're looking to pre-game before Guyton takes the field, check out her patriotic boot-scooter "All American." It was an Axios Nashville favorite last year.