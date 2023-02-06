Beyoncé makes history with most Grammy wins ever

Beyoncé on Sunday broke the record for the most-awarded Grammy artist of all time with 32 wins. Most of her wins came from songs and performances tied to her latest solo album, "Renaissance," which was released in 2022.

Why it matters: The last time a Grammy wins record was broken was more than 25 years ago.

Catch up quick: Prior to Beyoncé taking the lead, classical musician Georg Solti held the record as the most-awarded Grammy artist with 31 prizes total. He set that record in 1997.

Details: Beyoncé has so far picked up four trophies at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles across a slew of categories including, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

She's still up for several more awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

Beyoncé led Grammy nominations this year with 9.

The big picture: The feat comes ahead of her highly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour, which is slated to kick off in Europe in may before coming to the U.S. in July.

