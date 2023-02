Viola Davis accepts the Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award for Finding Me during the 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theaterin Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Viola Davis made history with her Grammy Award win Sunday for her audiobook Finding Me: A Memoir on Sunday.

The big picture: The win made her the 18th person to achieve EGOT status — a recipient of a an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award, per Entertainment Weekly. "It has just been such a journey," Davis said as she picked up her award for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. "I just EGOT!"