Machine Gun Kelly, Black Keys square off for Grammys
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday will feature a Northeast Ohio rock faceoff.
What's happening: Cleveland's Machine Gun Kelly and Akron's The Black Keys are both nominated for Best Rock Album.
State of play: The Black Keys have earned 16 Grammy nominations during their career, including two for "Dropout Boogie."
- This is Machine Gun Kelly's first nomination, which he earned for 2022's "Mainstream Sellout."
Of note: The other artists nominated for Best Rock Album are Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Costello, IDLES and Spoon.
What they're saying: Machine Gun Kelly was so excited about his nomination back in November that he saved the envelope his name was printed on.
- "I'm a hoarder. So, this is going to stay in my house forever," he told Entertainment Tonight after the nominations were revealed.
The intrigue: Recent recipients of Best Rock Album range from established bands like Foo Fighters and The Strokes to newbie Greta Van Fleet.
Quick take: The smart money is on The Black Keys or an icon like Osbourne, but stranger things than Machine Gun Kelly winning have happened.
How to watch: The Grammys air at 8pm Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
