The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday will feature a Northeast Ohio rock faceoff.

What's happening: Cleveland's Machine Gun Kelly and Akron's The Black Keys are both nominated for Best Rock Album.

State of play: The Black Keys have earned 16 Grammy nominations during their career, including two for "Dropout Boogie."

This is Machine Gun Kelly's first nomination, which he earned for 2022's "Mainstream Sellout."

Of note: The other artists nominated for Best Rock Album are Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Costello, IDLES and Spoon.

What they're saying: Machine Gun Kelly was so excited about his nomination back in November that he saved the envelope his name was printed on.

"I'm a hoarder. So, this is going to stay in my house forever," he told Entertainment Tonight after the nominations were revealed.

The intrigue: Recent recipients of Best Rock Album range from established bands like Foo Fighters and The Strokes to newbie Greta Van Fleet.

Quick take: The smart money is on The Black Keys or an icon like Osbourne, but stranger things than Machine Gun Kelly winning have happened.

How to watch: The Grammys air at 8pm Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.