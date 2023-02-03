48 mins ago - News

Machine Gun Kelly, Black Keys square off for Grammys

Troy Smith
Machine Gun Kelly holds up hand-shaped devil horns to celebrate winning and MTV Video Music Award.

Machine Gun Kelly, future Grammy Award-winner? Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday will feature a Northeast Ohio rock faceoff.

What's happening: Cleveland's Machine Gun Kelly and Akron's The Black Keys are both nominated for Best Rock Album.

State of play: The Black Keys have earned 16 Grammy nominations during their career, including two for "Dropout Boogie."

  • This is Machine Gun Kelly's first nomination, which he earned for 2022's "Mainstream Sellout."

Of note: The other artists nominated for Best Rock Album are Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Costello, IDLES and Spoon.

What they're saying: Machine Gun Kelly was so excited about his nomination back in November that he saved the envelope his name was printed on.

  • "I'm a hoarder. So, this is going to stay in my house forever," he told Entertainment Tonight after the nominations were revealed.

The intrigue: Recent recipients of Best Rock Album range from established bands like Foo Fighters and The Strokes to newbie Greta Van Fleet.

Quick take: The smart money is on The Black Keys or an icon like Osbourne, but stranger things than Machine Gun Kelly winning have happened.

How to watch: The Grammys air at 8pm Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more