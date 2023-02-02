Beyoncé's new “Renaissance” world tour added seven new shows on Thursday as the demand for seats has already exceeded the number of tickets available in some cities, according to Ticketmaster.

Driving the news: “It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply,” Ticketmaster said in a statement Thursday.

The demand for seats outpaced tickets available by more than 800% based on the registration in Group A cities, which includes nine major cities, the ticketing service said.

To meet the demand, Beyoncé's tour added new shows in Toronto, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and East Rutherford, N.J., according to Ticketmaster.

Of note: Tickets for the shows are expected to go on sale starting Feb. 6. Fans can register for shows in specific cities on Ticketmaster right now.

Zoom out: Taylor Swift fans are still recovering from their own Ticketmaster headaches after "unprecedented" demand and a high number of technical glitches on Ticketmaster’s platform affected the presale of Swift's "Eras" tour.

Ticketmaster ended up canceling the general public sale of Swift's tour and fans later sued Ticketmaster over the debacle.

Lawmakers recently grilled Ticketmaster and live music executives on Capitol Hill over the incident, focusing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

