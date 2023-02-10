Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking in New York City in November 2022. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

The FBI was searching former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home on Friday to look for additional documents with classified document markings, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The reportedly consensual search comes after the bureau retrieved a "small number" of classified material from the house in January, per his attorney, and as both President Biden and former President Trump are under special counsel investigations for their handling of classified documents.

A Pence spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Catch up quick: Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents, Axios confirmed on Thursday.

The subpoena is one of the most aggressive moves so far taken by special counsel Jack Smith as part of the investigations, though it was not immediately clear what information he was seeking.

The big picture: Following Trump's protracted legal battle over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and the discovery of classified documents at Biden's personal residence, Pence asked his lawyers on Jan. 16 to review documents at his personal home, Greg Jacob, Pence's counsel, wrote in a Jan. 18 letter to the National Archives.

The earlier search, initiated "out of an abundance of caution," turned up a "small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information," according to the letter.

Jacob said at the time Pence was unaware of the presence of the documents and immediately secured the documents and directed his representatives to work with the archives to ensure their return.

Pence had said previously he didn't take any classified documents with him when he left the office.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said Pence agreed to fully cooperate with congressional oversight on the discovery of the documents at his home.

Comer said last month the committee would not probe Trump's handling of classified documents, though it is investigating Biden's handling of documents.

Flashback: The FBI search at Pence's follows a Feb. 1 search of Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where investigators did not find any additional documents with classified markings.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional context.

