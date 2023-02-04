Everything we know about the China balloon

President Biden, with son Hunter Biden, arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, on Feb. 4. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. officials are tracking a high-altitude balloon flying over the U.S. this week that came from China.

The latest: The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday issued an airspace closure and paused departures and arrivals from the Wilmington, Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports to "support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."

It was not immediately clear whether the security measures were related to the balloon. The DOD did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

When asked by a reporter if there were plans to shoot down the balloon, President Biden on Saturday said, "We're going to take care of it," marking his first public comments about the situation.

The Pentagon said Friday night that a second Chinese balloon was traveling south of the U.S., transiting Latin America.

Here's what we know

The Pentagon has accused China of using the balloon to collect information on sensitive military sites, which China denies.

When announcing the balloon's existence Thursday, the Pentagon said it does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday that the balloon was well above the range of civilian air traffic, at about 60,000 feet, and is being closely monitored by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

In terms of size, Ryder said it was large enough to "cause damage from the debris field if we downed it over an area."

The Pentagon said "we know exactly where this balloon is, exactly what it is passing over." On Friday, Ryder said it continued to move eastward and that it was over the center of the continental U.S. at the time.

U.S. officials decided against shooting the airship down over safety concerns.

What they're saying: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the balloon is from China, but said it's a "civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes" and that it deviated far from its course.

The Pentagon rejected the claims that it wasn't used for surveillance.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed his planned trip to Beijing, saying the surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace "is a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law."