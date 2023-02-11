Unidentified object shot down over northern Canada, Justin Trudeau says
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that an unidentified object was shot down in its airspace Saturday.
Driving the news: The North American Aerospace Defense Command downed the object over Yukon following his order, the prime minister said.
- "Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," the prime minister said, adding that he spoke with President Biden.
- Canadian forces were working to recover and analyze the wreckage of the object, per Trudeau.
- The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
The big picture: The takedown comes after the U.S. on Friday shot down a "high-altitude" object that violated its airspace above territorial waters near Alaska and after the Pentagon destroyed a balloon believed to be sent by the Chinese government and suspected to have been used for surveillance.
- Canada lent its support in both situations.
What they're saying: Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said she spoke with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and "reaffirmed that we’ll always defend our sovereignty together."
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.