Unidentified object shot down over northern Canada, Justin Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that an unidentified object was shot down in its airspace Saturday.

Driving the news: The North American Aerospace Defense Command downed the object over Yukon following his order, the prime minister said.

"Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," the prime minister said, adding that he spoke with President Biden.

Canadian forces were working to recover and analyze the wreckage of the object, per Trudeau.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The takedown comes after the U.S. on Friday shot down a "high-altitude" object that violated its airspace above territorial waters near Alaska and after the Pentagon destroyed a balloon believed to be sent by the Chinese government and suspected to have been used for surveillance.

Canada lent its support in both situations.

What they're saying: Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said she spoke with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and "reaffirmed that we’ll always defend our sovereignty together."

