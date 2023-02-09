Skip to main content
Chinese balloon was likely capable of collecting communications, U.S. says

Ivana Saric

The Chinese surveillance balloon flies above in Charlotte N.C. on February 4. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the U.S. last week before it was shot down was capable of collecting communications, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday.

Why it matters: The balloon was furnished with "multiple antennas" and other equipment that was "clearly for intelligence surveillance," the spokesperson said.

Details: The antennas in an array were "likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," the spokesperson said.

  • It also had solar panels big enough to produce sufficient power to "operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors."
  • China has flown similar surveillance balloons over more than 40 countries across five continents in the past, they added.

The big picture: While the Chinese government previously said the balloon was a civilian aircraft being used primarily for meteorological purposes, the spokesperson said the equipment on the balloon was "inconsistent" with the kind typically found on weather balloons.

  • The State Department is "confident" the balloon's manufacturer "has a direct relationship with China’s military," the spokesperson added, though they did not name the company.
  • The company's website advertises balloon products and even includes videos from past flights that appear to fly over U.S. airspace and airspace of other countries.
  • The balloon's capabilities were determined using high-resolution imagery from U-2 flybys, the spokesperson said.

What they're saying: Judging from the Chinese government's public comments around the issue, "it’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation — and have found themselves on their heels," the spokesperson added.

  • "China messed up publicly, but this only highlights what it has been doing behind the scenes for years," Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said in an opening statement to the Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing Thursday.
  • "I don't want a damn balloon going across the United States when we potentially could have taken it down over the Aleutian Islands," Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) told the committee, referring to a string of islands belonging to Alaska.
  • "I've got a problem with a Chinese balloon flying over my state, much less the rest of the country," Tester added.

What to watch: The Senate will receive an all-member classified briefing related to the balloon later Thursday.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information and context.

